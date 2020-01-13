Home

Janice Jan Maxine Cox Obituary
Janice 'Jan' Maxine Cox

Janice Cox was born on October 24, 1935 in St. Boniface, Manitoba, Canada to Dorothy and Charles Jenkins. She passed away on January 2, 2020 in Burien, WA. Jan graduated from the Brandon General Hospital School of Nursing in 1957. In 1961, she married Robert E. Cox ("Bob") and, in 1962, had her son Robert "Jay," her "heart's joy." Jan loved traveling, music, her many friends and, above all, her family. She continued her "caring for others" long into her retirement.

Janice is survived by her son Jay, sisters Gail (Ted) King, and Gwen (Len) Sanderson and nephew Brian King. She is predeceased by her husband Bob and her parents.

A memorial service will be held

Friday, January 17, 2020, 11:00 am

at Butterworth Funeral Home in Queen Anne, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 13, 2020
