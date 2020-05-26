|
Janice Mae Martin
Jan Martin, 85, passed away on May 18, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
She was born in Salt Lake City in 1934 to Gerald and Mae McIlrath, and had an older sister Dorothy. After high school she met and married Marc Martin, and they soon moved to the Seattle area. There they raised a son (Marc Jr.) and daughter (Diane), and later she worked as an office administrator at Boeing. They moved several times within the area, but primarily lived in Newcastle.
She was known for her sense of humor, being good-natured, and her dedication to family. She enjoyed swimming, reading, music, and trips to Hawaii.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. She is survived by and lovingly remembered by her husband, Marc Sr., and her children, Marc Jr. (Tracy) and Diane.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 26 to May 27, 2020