Janice Naslund
July 21, 1931 ~ March 19, 2020
Janice Naslund was born in deep summer, on July 21, 1931, in Seattle WA, to Cynthia and Carl Eason. She died in the wee hours of March 19, 2020, hand in hand with the man she loved for nearly 70 years.
Though she lived a short, bright time on the island of Oahu as a child, she grew mostly in Seattle, with her two sisters, enmeshed in an extended family of Norwegian immigrants. She graduated from Franklin High School. After moving to Bellevue with her family she began working at Kay Lumber Co., where she met the love of her life, Fred Naslund. They married in May of 1953.
Janice and Fred raised three red-haired children with discipline, compassion, and a love for the natural world. Camping, beach combing, fishing, gardening, swimming, star gazing, and rock hounding were common weekend and summer activities. Once all the children were well established in school, Janice went back to the University of Washington to earn her BA in Psychology. After graduation she changed course and began selling real estate, earning her broker's license and many repeat customers. She was a thorough and determined professional, never giving up until she had helped someone find the perfect home or property.
Janice loved rocks, having an almost visceral connection to these bones of the earth. Her home and yard are graced with many gorgeous agates, fossils, jasper, and the sound of a rock tumbler was common background chatter for many years. She loved baseball, watching games from the hill behind Sicks Stadium when she was a girl, and was an unyielding Mariners fan. She loved Seahawks and Husky football too, and had been an avid Sonics fan. Janice loved flowers, crossword puzzles, going to estate sales, politics. She was a true feminist and dearly hoped to live to see a woman in the White House. And did we mention that she loved baseball?
Janice was famous for her pies and shared her skill with many over the years. Her children, grandchildren, neighbors, all benefited from her skill and knowledge, becoming capable pie makers themselves. How was it that she could make a simple apple pie always, always taste better than the last?
In all her dealings - professional and personal - Janice was fair, loyal, and just. She had strong opinions and a huge heart and both were obvious. She was a complex but completely down to earth person, who cultivated deep friendships and always saw the best in people. She was strength and optimism in the face of challenges, finding ways to persevere and see the bright side. She always found the light. Janice was tough, strong and tender, spunky, logical, fiercely intelligent. She leaves a widening gap in all our hearts.
Janice is survived by her darling husband, her daughters Nancy Naslund (John Piatt) of Port Townsend, WA, and Julie Naslund (Michael Nevill) of Bend, OR. She is survived by her eight grandchildren - Grace (Colin), Ella, Forrest (Trisha), Michael, Bereket, Frehiwot, Miles, and Isabel - whom she supported in all their endeavors. She was their greatest champion. She is also survived by her great grandson and delight of these last three years, Jasper. She is survived by her beloved nieces - who often felt more like daughters - Susan, Cynthia, Aimee, and their families; also by her nephew Jay and his family; and by loving friends who became family - Helen and Lowell, Ajay and Ashwini.
Janice was predeceased by her wild child, her son David, who left too soon at 34; both of her parents; and her sisters Joice and Jessie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Planned Parenthood, Habitat for Humanity, or any organization that supports education for girls. A celebration of her life will occur at a later date. A note of deep gratitude goes out to Susan, for her tender care and affection, her wise guidance always, but especially in those last weeks.
Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020