Janis Cooper Maloney
Janis Anita Cooper Maloney passed away at home surrounded by family Monday, February 3,
2020. She was born in Seattle on October 17, 1926 to Cornelius Wilhelm Cooper and Juanita Octavia Miller. Janis grew up in the Laurelhurst neighborhood of Portland attending Laurelhurst grade school and graduating from Grant High School. She returned to Seattle to attend the University of Washington where she was affiliated with and President of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. While at the UW she met her future husband, Robert Montague Maloney. They were married in 1954.
Graduating on a Friday, she began work at United Airlines on Monday, beginning a lifelong association with the travel industry. In 1974, she opened her own agency, Park Travel, in Madison Park, which she operated for 35 years. She spent 62 years in the travel industry and 65 years living and working in Madison Park. She traveled to every continent except Antarctica.
Travel and work were not enough to keep her busy, she took up tennis at the same time her three children did and played into her 70s, but, more importantly, she became an active tennis parent and ultimately the first female Regional Vice President of the USTA PNW. Her passion for tennis was infectious and woe to anyone within earshot as she watched a tennis match.
She was active to a fault and indefatigable, she could never let any injustice big or small go unchallenged. In addition to tennis, she was active in the Madison Park Community Council, Madison Park Business Association, East District Council and the Pioneer Society of Washington, and she was a longtime member of the Seattle Tennis Club and the Washington Athletic Club. She became an obsessive recycler, wrote letters to the Mayor and City Council when she felt it necessary, and gave something to every charity that solicited her. She had an energy and determination that defined her and lasted until the very end.
Janis was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1990 and is survived by children Thomas (Tina), William (Theresa) and Theodore. Grandchildren, Kristin Giefer (Matthew), Richard (Marissa), Cameron, Andrew, Theresa, Kimberly and Anthony, great grandchildren Emmanuelle, Katharine, Nora and Devynn.
She was one of a kind, and few who crossed paths with her will forget her.
A Memorial Service will be held at Epiphany Parish
1805 38th Avenue
Seattle, Washington 98112
Friday, March 6 at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers remembrances to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020