Resources More Obituaries for Janis McRoberts Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janis McRoberts

Obituary Condolences Flowers Janis McRoberts



Janis McRoberts died February 2,



2019 as the result of a stroke suffered on January 10, 2019.



Janis was born in April 1939 in Butte, Montana. Her parents were Vern and Josephine Van Leuven. Janis will always be lovingly remembered by Jim her husband of 57 years, her two children and six grandchildren. Janis' father was an executive in the New York Life Insurance Co. They traveled all over the states. She attended many schools through high school which she finished in Dallas, TX. From there she went to the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1957. It was there she met her future husband on a blind date in 1958. She went to the U of Oregon,



U of Vienna where Jim visited her during Easter 1960. Her mother passed away and her father had to move so she transferred to the U of California Berkeley where she graduated in Social Studies. Janis & Jim were married in the catholic church near the campus on December 18, 1961. Jim was in Marine Corps flight school in Pensacola, FL. That is where they started their married life. With Jim in the Marine Corps, they moved a lot not unlike Janis' early life. They moved to Beaufort, SC. Jim was sent to Vietnam in January 1966, so they moved to Tustin, CA while Jim was over there. When Jim returned in February 1967, they moved to the Seattle area and never left.



Janis was very active. She learned to ski in Colorado. She had learned golf in Texas. She picked up tennis in Issaquah. She loved all of those and did very well at each one!



She was a loving caring wife and mother and grandmother. She was always supportive of what everyone wanted to do and drove her children where ever they needed to be for sports or other programs. She never failed to be present at the children's events and encouraged them to do whatever they set their minds to as children and as adults. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



There will be a memorial mass at 10am on Friday March 1, at St. Madeleine Sophie Church located at 4400 130 Pl SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. Private



Family Inurnment ceremony at Tahoma National Cemetery.



In memory of Janis, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries