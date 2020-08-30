1/
Janis Reeve
Janis Reeve

On Thursday, August 13, 2020,

Janis Reeve was lovingly shepherded through her last journey on earth with her family by her side. Born May 16, 1944 in Seattle, Washington as Janis Lorene Peasley, Janis was one-of-a-kind. Please see the full obituary: www.hillfhpuyallup.com

Janis is survived by her partner of 35 years Edward Cramer, her beloved children, Celeste Nelson of Burien and Iris Crawford (William Bernhard) of Seattle, her sister Francis Ferson of Seattle, her two grandchildren, Jennifer McNett of Tacoma and Tamie Nelson of Burien, and six great-grandchildren, Drake-Anthony Pearisaeff, Celeste Pearisaeff, Aiden Pearisaeff, Sergio Hernadez, Mariah Hernadez, and Julian Valencia. She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris Peasley, and brother, Curtis Peasley.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses.

A celebratory gathering for close family and friends will take place on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 outside at Bowman-Hilton RV Park in Puyallup, WA from 12:00 - 3:00.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
