1934 ~ 2019



Tim Hansen knew that he was waiting and he knew what he was waiting for. Born in Jerome, Idaho, Tim grew up among a large and connected family that worked hard and laughed harder. With his parents Jan and Bess and sister Nancy they followed work across southern Idaho. The family settled in Boise where Jan taught math and coached baseball and Bess taught elementary school, later becoming the Principal at Highlands Elementary school.



Tim excelled in sports and in friendship. He finished high school with a state championship in baseball and All State honors. After a year at Pasadena City College playing ball, Tim decided that academics were his true calling and he transferred to Whitman College to study English and play baseball. There he met his lifelong mate, Sharon McGee. Tim and Sharon married in 1956.



After attaining an MA in English at UW and a stint at Boeing, Tim enrolled at the University of Oregon to earn a PhD. In Eugene Tim and Sharon met son John in 1964. After earning his PhD, the family moved to Mankato, MN where Tim had his first teaching job at Mankato State. There they met son Matt in 1967. That part of Tim's waiting was complete: the family had come together.



Tim's accomplishments are many and varied. He was a respected and celebrated professor of English at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma. Twice a Fulbright scholar (Tehran, Iran in 1977 and across India in 1991). Dedicated proponent of civil rights and justice for all. Promoter of peace in Vietnam and for Vietnam veterans. Woodworker extraordinaire. Terrific partner, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. This space is insufficient to properly capture Tim Hansen's imprint upon us.



Perhaps Tim's legacy is best framed by his impact on others. He touched thousands of students over three decades. He helped people learn to think critically and to be serious about living their values. He taught us how to make really good pickles. And he taught us to cherish the wilderness of the mountain west, to fly fish and to honor ritual. Tim at his happiest was on the West Fork of the Bitterroot River with John and Matt, having placed that year's wildflowers for Sharon in the cooler. Yessir!



714 N. Stadium Way was a magical place to grow up. A museum. Thank you Dad & Mom.



Tim and Sharon live on in their sons and families: John, Suzanne, Trevor and Devon and Matt, Pamela, Lily, and Julia. And sister Nancy, nephew Eric with grandchildren Jared and Emma.



A memorial in Tacoma is TBD. Join us in honoring a warrior, JT Hansen.



