|
|
Janise E. Petherick
Surrounded by family, Janise Elaine Petherick, 62, of Bellevue WA, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 16, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. In spite of her diagnosis, Janise bravely continued to live her life to the fullest with grace and dignity.
Janise was born in Portland OR in 1957. The family moved to San Jose CA in 1963 before settling in Kirkland WA in 1968. Janise graduated from Juanita High School, Kirkland WA in 1975. She received a Bachelor of Applied Science in Dental Hygiene from Yakima Valley College WA in 1980. For 36 years, Janise brighten thousands of smiles with humor and compassion as a Dental Hygienist primarily with Dr. Rutherford and Dr. Fox in Kirkland before retiring in 2016.
Janise met her future husband, Scott, 42 years ago at Kenmore Lanes. Joyfully married for 38 years, Janise delighted in spending time with Scott on their weekly date nights, dance lessons, and travel cruising adventures. Equally important to Janise was spending time with family, friends, and being a loving grandmother to her three grandchildren. Always putting others first, Janise leaves us rich in memories.
Janise is survived by parents John and Donna Webb; husband Scott Petherick; children Julie Parker (Greg) and Chris Petherick (Chenxi); grandchildren Dean, Cooper and Wyatt Parker; sisters Jeanie Brais (Jerry), Kathy Pace (Scott); brother Michael Webb (DeAnna); and many friends, both personal and professional.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Rose Hill Church located at
12202 NE 90th Street, Kirkland, WA
98033 on August 25th at 2:00PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network:
www.pancan.org
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 11, 2019