Janna Gollihur Hamilton



June 27, 1940 ~ May 27, 2020



Beloved daughter of JE and Nancy, devoted wife of Jay, big sister to Judy (Carpenter) and Susan (Linder), & unparalleled mother to Kelly (Frank Dresbach) and Scott (Jeni Weatherbie).



A graduate of Ballard HS, the University of Washington, and University of Houston (Clear Lake), Jan pursued a lifelong love of music, animals, exploring, learning and all things Husky (GO DAWGS!). An avid quilter, she was a member of Pins and Needles and Quilters Anonymous.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Pacific County Humane Society in her second home of Long Beach, WA.



