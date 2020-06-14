Janna Gollihur Hamilton
Janna Gollihur Hamilton

June 27, 1940 ~ May 27, 2020

Beloved daughter of JE and Nancy, devoted wife of Jay, big sister to Judy (Carpenter) and Susan (Linder), & unparalleled mother to Kelly (Frank Dresbach) and Scott (Jeni Weatherbie).

A graduate of Ballard HS, the University of Washington, and University of Houston (Clear Lake), Jan pursued a lifelong love of music, animals, exploring, learning and all things Husky (GO DAWGS!). An avid quilter, she was a member of Pins and Needles and Quilters Anonymous.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Pacific County Humane Society in her second home of Long Beach, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

