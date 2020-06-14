Janna Gollihur Hamilton
June 27, 1940 ~ May 27, 2020
Beloved daughter of JE and Nancy, devoted wife of Jay, big sister to Judy (Carpenter) and Susan (Linder), & unparalleled mother to Kelly (Frank Dresbach) and Scott (Jeni Weatherbie).
A graduate of Ballard HS, the University of Washington, and University of Houston (Clear Lake), Jan pursued a lifelong love of music, animals, exploring, learning and all things Husky (GO DAWGS!). An avid quilter, she was a member of Pins and Needles and Quilters Anonymous.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Pacific County Humane Society in her second home of Long Beach, WA.
June 27, 1940 ~ May 27, 2020
Beloved daughter of JE and Nancy, devoted wife of Jay, big sister to Judy (Carpenter) and Susan (Linder), & unparalleled mother to Kelly (Frank Dresbach) and Scott (Jeni Weatherbie).
A graduate of Ballard HS, the University of Washington, and University of Houston (Clear Lake), Jan pursued a lifelong love of music, animals, exploring, learning and all things Husky (GO DAWGS!). An avid quilter, she was a member of Pins and Needles and Quilters Anonymous.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Pacific County Humane Society in her second home of Long Beach, WA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.