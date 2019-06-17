|
|
Jared Stockdale
Age 37, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2019. We will miss his big heart, sweet smile and loving ways. He is survived by daughter Stella (her mom Alix); dad, Wayne (Leslie); mom, Lorri Steffan (Paul); brother, Jesse (Breanna); nephew, JJ; niece, Lexi; aunt, Patty Barrett; uncle, Doug Barrett; uncle, Roger (Kim); uncle Gary (Jan) Pannell; aunt, Shelley (Al) Earlywine; stepsister, Laura Speer (Jasen); stepbrother, Michael Steffan and many cousins. The family pet, Leroy will also miss his dad. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at English Funeral Chapel: 1700 N. Spokane St., Post Falls, Idaho 83854 with a reception to immediately follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 17, 2019