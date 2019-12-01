|
|
Jason Christopher Johnson
In Loving Memory
August 17, 1976-November 25, 2019
Jason passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a long illness. He was a loving and devoted father to his son Anthony who was abducted and taken out of reach 5 years ago. Jason was a huge fan and memorabilia collector of Seafair Hydroplane racing from the time he was young. He attended the races every year without fail. He also loved boating on the Puget Sound and Lake Washington ...
and especially loved the 4th of July fireworks from the water. Jason loved good food and to cook Italian meals from the Sopranos cookbook while he listened to Frank Sinatra.
He grew up in Magnolia and attended Creative Arts Preschool, Our Lady of Fatima School, O'Dea High School and Washington State University. Jason is survived by his loving wife Lorelie and her children Aira, Ryan and Raphael, his son Anthony, his parents Paul and Carol Whitfield, George W. Johnson, Grandmother Judy Mattson, siblings Elizabeth (T) Vo, Allyson (Lance) Gwaltney, Paul (Billie) Whitfield and half siblings, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many other relatives and close friends.
In lieu of flowers please send remembrances to St Mark Catholic Church, 18033 15th Pl NE, Shoreline, WA, 98155.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019