Jason Warren Hallgren
Jason Warren Hallgren passed away peacefully on the morning of October 15, 2019 after a 4 year battle with cancer. Born on February 11, 1979 in Redmond WA, Jason grew up on Mercer Island with his family. Jason attended West Mercer Elementary School, Islander Middle School and Mercer Island High School. After high school, Jason attended Bates Technical College in Tacoma studying radio broadcasting. He then continued his studies at Bellevue College.
In later years, he earned his degree at the University of Washington Bothell campus.
Jason leaves behind his wife of 9 years Lyndsey Hallgren and daughters, Calliya Anne and Elliana Vivienne. Jason is survived by his parents, Barbara and David Hallgren; brother Craig Hallgren (Anna); sister Lindsey Gregg (Count); nephew Landon Da Costa and niece Addison Gregg; aunts and uncle, Deane Green, Chris Howell, Kate Lazar, and Grandmother, Barbara Howell. He also leaves behind numerous cousins and other close relatives. Jason was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Clara Shaffer, Clarence Howell and his his uncle, Dan Shaffer.
Jason will forever be remembered for his kind heart and gentle soul. His friends will remember him fondly as a faithful and compassionate friend. Jason will be remembered for his love of sports, both on and off the field, and his love of watching the Sounders, Seahawks and Mariners from the sidelines.
Jason's "Celebration of Life" will
be on Saturday, November 23 at
the Freeland Community Hall,
1515 Shoreview Dr., Whidbey
Island, WA from 1:00 to 5:00pm.
Jason had asked that anyone attending come in Sounders, Seahawks or Mariner gear and plan to celebrate his life with family and friends.
Charitable donations may be made to the Jordan Morris Foundation or Seattle Cancer Care Alliance in his honor.
