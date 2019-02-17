Jasper Harris, Jr.



Jasper Harris Jr. passed away in Seattle, WA on January 21, 2019, at the age of 94 years of age. Jasper was born March 3, 1924 in Tarboro, North Carolina to Jasper Harris Sr. and Pearl Lewis. Jasper was awarded a full academic scholarship to North Carolina Central College for Negroes from 1941-1943 and was consequently drafted into World War II where he served from 1943-1946 as an electrician. He returned to college to study electrical engineering on the GI Bill at Howard University from 1946-1951, where he received his Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering. After a brief stint at the Army Corp of Engineers, he was hired as one of the first African American Engineers at the Boeing Company where he retired after 38 years. He married Florence D. Harris (1923-2000) and enjoyed 46 years of marriage before her passing in 2000.



Jasper is survived by his brother, Percy Harris, daughter, Stephanie L. Harris, son-in-law, Ernest Mark Toliver, grand-daughter, Carmen L. Jackman, grandson, Bruce B. Jackman and numerous nieces and nephews. Jasper is preceded in passing by his brother, William Harris.



A celebration of life will be held



Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at



Evergreen Washelli, 11111 Aurora



Ave. N, Seattle, WA, 12pm-2pm.