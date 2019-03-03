Jay Duncan Cooley Sr.



Jay Cooley, Sr. of Redmond, Washington passed away on January 18, 2019. He was 93 years old. Jay was born to Winfred and Elizabeth Cooley on March 18, 1925 in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada.



Jay grew up in Tacoma, Washington. He joined the United States Army and served in the European theater during World War II. After returning home, Jay attended the University of Washington and joined the Delta Chi fraternity where he formed lifelong friendships that continued until his death.



Jay married his beloved wife Betty (Watschke) Cooley of 68 years on July 10, 1948.



Jay enjoyed his work career at Fisher Flour Mills, as well a merchandise broker and selling real estate in his summer home community on Lake Entiat in central Washington.



Jay and Betty were avid world travelers. They enjoyed annual autumn trips to Thailand and Puerto Vallarta. Jay was an enthusiastic University of Washington Husky football fan and enjoyed attending decades of games with friends.



Jay was preceded in death by his wife Betty (11.6.2016). Jay is survived by his daughter Carol Cooley-Reid (Rich) of Bend, Oregon, son Jay Cooley Jr. (Suwanna) of Redmond, WA along with two grandsons Jira of Redmond, WA and Peerapone Cooley of Kirkland, WA.



A memorial service will be held at Jay's home church,



Haller Lake United Methodist Church in Seattle on Saturday, March 9 at 3:00 pm. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary