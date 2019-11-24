|
Jay Keith Hammermeister
Jay Hammermeister died in the early morning of Sunday, November 10, 2019 in Carcassonne, France. He was 76 years old. Jay was born in Puyallup, WA, on October 9, 1943. His parents were Edward Hammermeister and Carolyn Kress Hammermeister. His wife, Marilyn Burbank, brothers Karl and Jon, and sisters Helen, Ann, Koko, and Beth have survived him. Jay's younger brother Dale predeceased him. Jay earned a BA degree in ceramics from the University of Washington but later turned to other art forms, including pen and ink, acrylics, and photography. In 1988 Marilyn and Jay started Mirella Dancewear, a small manufacturing company. They ran the company together until they sold it at the end of 2006. Before Mirella, Jay worked as a chef in restaurant kitchens and once received a highly favorable review in the Seattle Post Intelligencer. He was a very creative professional and home cook, and his friends and loved ones all use cooking tips that he shared with them. Jay was a runner, cyclist, and avid hiker who continued to walk 2 or 3 hours every day in the French countryside until his illness prevented it. He had a passion for all things wheeled - especially Italian bicycles, motorcycles and cars. Jay loved the natural world and worked very hard to be a good steward of the land.
Jay will be missed very much by his wife, brothers and sisters, best friend Steve Silver, and by his first wife, Jill Jensen, and former partner Paola Del Sol. He was an elegant and sensitive man with a wry sense of humor. A funeral service was held on November 18th in Trebes, France. Please sign Jay's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019