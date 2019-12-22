|
|
Jay Patrick Hauger
May 3, 1937 ~ December 10, 2019
Jay Patrick Hauger, 82, was surrounded by his loving family in body and spirit when he went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019. Jay was the loving husband of Nancy Suzanne (Lee) Hauger. They shared 60 blessed years of marriage together. Jay was born in Albany, Oregon on May 3, 1937 to Dixie (Brown) and Fred Hauger. He spent his childhood in Portland where his step-mother, Vida, came into his life. He attended Willamette University in Salem, Oregon, and Valparaiso University in Indiana, before marrying Nancy, his college sweetheart on August 22, 1959. Jay and Nancy began their married lifein Valparaiso, where they had their first child, Deborah (Deb), then moved to Beaverton, Oregon in 1962, where their next two children, Christine (Chris) and Douglas (Doug) were born.
In 1969 Jay and Nancy began the adventure of their lives when they accepted a Call from the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod to serve as missionaries in Nigeria. After spending one year with their family serving as house parents at a Lutheran hostel in Jos, they movedto Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where they continued their service for the next four years, with Jay working at Radio Voice of the Gospel. Jay always said that these years with his family in Ethiopia were the best years of his life!
Returning to the States in 1974, Jay and family moved to a tree farm acquired by Jay's father, Fred, their beloved "Hauger Mountain," near Seaside and Cannon Beach, Oregon, where they built their home and spent the next 41 years. It was there that Jay started a computer software business, and enjoyed many years serving the community, and the world, as a brilliant, creative, problem-solving computer engineer and software designer. In addition, Jay also worked as a math teacher at Clatsop Community College and as a projectionist at the movie theater in Seaside, as well as managing the tree farm. He was truly a renaissance man! In addition to his work, Jay loved singing in choirs, attending church, working on and enjoying the quiet beauty of the tree farm,participating in community theater, spending time watching the ocean, attending Good Shepherd School reunions,doing great work asa Rotary member, reading, traveling with Nancy, spending winters in Arizona, and making friends all over the world through ham radio connections. The loss of his oldest child, Deb, from a heart attack in 1994, impacted his life greatly.
In 2015, some years after retiring, Jay and Nancy moved to Seattle to be closer to Chris (West Seattle) and Doug (Redmond, now Leavenworth, WA)and their families. One of Jay's greatest joys during his years in Seattle was participating as a beloved member of his church, Peace Lutheran, where his son-in-law, Erik Kindem, serves as pastor. He loved sharing the peace with the congregation members, being lovingly greeted by friends as they made their way up for communion, receiving communion each Sunday, and singing the hymns in his strong, beautiful bass voice.
Jay is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Chris Kindem (Erik); son, Doug Hauger (Christine Trigg); his four grandchildren: Indigo Trigg-Hauger, Aiden Trigg-Hauger, Kai Kindem, and Naomi Kindem; as well as two step-grandchildren, Nathan Petersen-Kindem(Deyhdra) and Megan Webber (Tyler).
Jay's life will be celebrated at a Memorial Service at Peace Lutheran Church, 8316 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98136, on Saturday, December 28th, 2019, at 1:00pm. Phone: 206-935-1962.
Donations in memory of Jay can be made to:
Ethiopia Reads: https://www.ethiopiareads.org/get-involved/donate/ PO Box 50393, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Phone: 612-354-2184
Maji Development Coalition:
http://www.carolinekurtz.org/2019/02/19/maji-development-coalition-mdc-doors-open/
P.O. Box 176652, Portland, OR 97217-6819, Phone: 503-409-2613
Peace Lutheran Church:
http://www.peacelutheranseattle.org, 8316 39th Ave. SW, Seattle, WA 98136-2351, Phone: 206-935-1962
Please visit
www.EmmickFunerals.com for full obituary and share to share memories of Jay
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019