Jay Steven Eikum passed away at home on February 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 59 years young.



Jay was born on September 3,



1959 to Stanley and Alida (Lindblad) Eikum. He was raised in Seattle, WA with his younger brother Jon Eikum. In 1980, Jay married Nina Hussey of East Wenatchee, WA. They had three beautiful daughters: Sarah, Stephanie, and Shannon. Jay followed work opportunities and his love of working with his hands to Seattle and started a career in the stone industry. Jay fueled his adventurous spirit with regular stints on Alaskan long-lining boats. In 1994, Jay founded Paramount Marble & Granite and made his forever home in Portland, Oregon. He became a master craftsman and his business flourished. His artistry lives on in homes, high-rises, and mega yachts around the world.



Throughout his life, Jay was passionate for eclectic people, culture, music, and art. Jay's passions were fed by love of travel and adventure. Led by a desire to experience every destination to the fullest, Jay ventured far from the beaten path and made friends everywhere he went. Whether on the Mekong Delta or the plains of the Serengeti, Jay was most at home on the road. He was kind and gracious to everyone he met. His fun loving spirit allowed him to make many friends as he made memories all over the world.



In spite of his diagnosis in 2016, he lived fully during his last three years. In 2017, Jay married Teresa Quinn, who cared for him lovingly until the end of his life. Together and with friends, they traveled internationally and throughout the US, attended Seahawks games, and held countless concerts in the sanctuary of their backyard. Up until his final days Jay lived by his mantra of "let's go".



Jay was a compassionate father, husband, brother, grandfather, and friend. He gave great love to his family and friends. Jay's zest for life and adventurous spirit are his legacy.



Jay was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Alida Eikum. He is survived his brother Jon Eikum (Susie); his daughters Sarah Ann Eikum (Brock) Sommer, Stephanie Lyn Eikum (Burns) Schilling and Shannon Marie Eikum (Cameron) Turner; and by his grandchildren, Kyla Jaylin Sommer, Charles Douglas Sommer, William Andrew Sommer, Mariam Marie Schilling, Jack William Turner and Alice Eikum Turner, his devoted wife Teresa Quinn and her children Haley, Natalie and Troy Zilka. Jay is survived by so many friends who, in his heart, truly were family.



A celebration of life for Jay will be



held on April 12th at 4:00PM at The Norse Hall, 111 NE 11th Ave, Portland, Oregon.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation to Feed the Children or .



