Our beloved Jayne passed peacefully and gracefully at home in Snohomish with loved ones by her side on June 13, 2019. Jayne was born in Ballard on July 25, 1956 to Emil and Adelaide Schumann. Jayne made all her family proud by living her life teaching by example - with love, grace, bravery and dignity. Her generosity was unsurpassed, in both her professional life and her family life.



Jayne grew up in Seattle and Kennewick, graduating from Kamiakin HS in 1974.



Shortly thereafter Jayne moved to Seattle, went to nursing school and became an orthopedic nurse for several years before entering the pharmaceutical sales industry in 1984. She prospered for many years in sales from hard work, product education, dedication, sincerity and a true love for helping people in pain.



Jayne's strong education beliefs were reflected by earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from Antioch University in March of 2005 while still working full-time later in her sales career. This was a very proud moment for Jayne personally, and even prouder later as she watched 3 of her children earn degrees.



Jayne loved to travel & relax, and be the host to SO many family gatherings and parties bringing together many of her dear friends and family.



Jayne is survived by her brother Art Schumann (Audrey), sisters Faye Potter, Cheri Taylor (Marty), daughter Erika Suhr, son Evan Suhr, stepsons Phillip (Kesley) and Tanner Becraft, stepdaughter Alexis Becraft, granddaughters Bria and Brynn Becraft and her husband Kent Becraft.



A celebration of life service will be held at Gold Creek Community Church at 4326 148th Street SE in Mill Creek on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12:00. Following the service will be a catered reception close by at 4323 141st Street SE, Snohomish, WA. All are welcome to come and share their memories of our girl Jayne.



