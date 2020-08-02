1/1
Jean Ann Nibbe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ann Nibbe

Jean Ann Lycan Nibbe died peacefully July 18, 2020 in Newcastle, WA. Jean was born on August 6, 1965, in Salt Lake City, UT, the youngest daughter of Stanley Wayne Lycan and Ruth Stout Lycan. Jean spent three years of her young life in Salt Lake City before moving to Seattle which became her home. Jean graduated from Tyee High School and Green River Community College. In 1998, Jean married Dennis Nibbe.

Jean worked at PACCAR for 25 years. She was a Creative Memories Consultant. She made greeting cards for Project "Write Home" for military personnel. Jean loved gardening and volunteered at the Bellevue Botanical Gardens for many years. She was an recipient of the President's Volunteer Award in 2012. She enjoyed sled hockey, Munzee, traveling, Geocaching, the out of doors, and spending time with friends and family.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert C Lycan. She is survived by her spouse, Dennis Nibbe, and her sister, Louise L Witt. She has one niece, Heidi Witt Hedberg, and two nephews, Eric Witt and James Lycan.

In lieu of a memorial, Jean requests that contributions be made to CMT Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved