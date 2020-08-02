Jean Ann Nibbe



Jean Ann Lycan Nibbe died peacefully July 18, 2020 in Newcastle, WA. Jean was born on August 6, 1965, in Salt Lake City, UT, the youngest daughter of Stanley Wayne Lycan and Ruth Stout Lycan. Jean spent three years of her young life in Salt Lake City before moving to Seattle which became her home. Jean graduated from Tyee High School and Green River Community College. In 1998, Jean married Dennis Nibbe.



Jean worked at PACCAR for 25 years. She was a Creative Memories Consultant. She made greeting cards for Project "Write Home" for military personnel. Jean loved gardening and volunteered at the Bellevue Botanical Gardens for many years. She was an recipient of the President's Volunteer Award in 2012. She enjoyed sled hockey, Munzee, traveling, Geocaching, the out of doors, and spending time with friends and family.



Jean is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert C Lycan. She is survived by her spouse, Dennis Nibbe, and her sister, Louise L Witt. She has one niece, Heidi Witt Hedberg, and two nephews, Eric Witt and James Lycan.



In lieu of a memorial, Jean requests that contributions be made to CMT Association.



