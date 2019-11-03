|
|
Jean B. Wagoner
Wife of the late David E. Wagoner, Jean died peacefully in her Palm Desert home, October 27th, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born in 1941 in Charlottesville, VA. Her life took her all over the world while she raised her family and provided them with love, support, and exposure to everything she loved most: the arts, culture, sports, and fine education. She was a devout animal lover, and was also known for her loyalty to the Pacific Northwest Ballet, the Seattle Opera, the Seattle Mariners, and the Seattle Seahawks. Many will also remember her for her elegance, worldly knowledge, and fierce devotion to her children and grandchildren. She leaves her brothers, William and Hunter Phelan, sister-in-law, Nancy Phelan, her three daughters, Constance Frost Lucier, Jennifer Frost, Melissa White, and her sons-in-law, John Herron and Richard White. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, C. Brooks Lucier, Ryce Herron and Lachlan Herron, and Isabel White. She was laid to rest in a private graveside service in Palm Desert CA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Seattle Animal Shelter https://web7.seattle.gov/fas/asd/
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 3, 2019