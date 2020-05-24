|
Jean Cummins
Jean L. Cummins passed away on May 10, 2020.
Born in Seattle, WA on September 19, 1930 to Edward M. Lewis and Catherine Spetman Mills, she graduated from Stadium High School, attended Whitman College, and graduated from the University of Washington, majoring in chemistry.
She met Pat Cummins in 1951 and they enjoyed backpacking and climbing mountains together. Married in May of 1952, Jean worked as a medical technician until giving birth to her daughter, Heidi, in 1955. Jean was active in the Enumclaw Garden Club and joined PEO, before moving to Kent in 1972. Jean raised four children - Heidi, Clint, Erin, and Heather. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, and serving as the librarian for two Methodist churches and the Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden. She loved classical music and opera. She enjoyed many house boating trips on Lake Powell with friends and family. She loved swimming, windsurfing, and reading at the family beach cabin at Rocky Bay.
Jean is lovingly remembered by her entire family and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020