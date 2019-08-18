|
|
Jean Evelyn Persson
On August 4, 2019, Jean Evelyn Persson passed away at Overlake Hospital from natural causes at the age of 93.
Jean was preceded in death by her youngest son, Jon. She is survived by her husband, Albert, and their children, Eric and Karin Persson, cousin Joanne Grace, niece Lynn Persson, and four grandchildren, Sam Wolcott and Stephen, Rachel and Sarah Persson.
To read more, go to
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/8809646
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 18, 2019