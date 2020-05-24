|
Jean F. Robinson
Age 99, passed away January 14, 2020 at her home in Lake Forest Park. She was born in San Francisco November 26, 1920 to Agnes (Campbell) and Harold Harshman, and soon moved to Seattle where she began cello lessons at Cornish School at age nine. She and her sister, Eleanor, competed in chamber music festivals throughout the PNW. An exemplary student, Jean attended Lincoln High School where she met the love of her life - Les Robinson. After graduation in 1937 at sixteen, Jean studied music at Stephens College in Missouri, while Les attended U of W. She and Les were married the summer of 1942 and Les left to serve with the Navy during the war while Jean did her part at home working as a tele-typist for Boeing. She later managed two employment agencies, and then spent several years as a travel agent. Jean and Les loved traveling the world, and enjoyed their beach house on Oak Bay in Pt Hadlock.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Les, and her sister, Eleanor. She is survived by her daughters Leslie Monteville (Art), Honolulu; Linda Jones (Tim), Bothell; and son Lee Robinson (Christine), Port Hadlock; 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-granddaughter with another on the way. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 24, 2020