Jean F. PALMBERG



Jean Frances Palmberg (AKA Jean Shera) passed away on Sunday, 8/30/2020. Born in Lyndhurst, Virginia, 2/26/1936. Husband, Jon Alan Palmberg, predeceased her. Survived by many nieces, nephews and step children, Leah Barrett and Daniel Palmberg. In lieu of flowers contributions may go to the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Institute.



