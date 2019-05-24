Jean Francis (Olson) Nordlund



June 22, 1920 ~ May 13, 2019



Jean Francis Olson was born on June 22, 1920 in Valley City, ND to Josephine Johnson and Christ Olson, who were immigrants to the US from Stravanger and Bergen, Norway.



She was the youngest sibling, & was preceded in death by her adored sister, Martha (Olson) Ball, and her brothers, Clarence and Otto Olson. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 wonderful years, Keith L. Nordlund, who passed away in 2001.



Jean was an RN, she trained and worked in Chicago, then joined the military as an Army Nurse during WWII, stationed in Europe. She was especially proud of her participation at Normandy, and the liberation of France.



Jean leaves her 3 sons, Keith, Christopher, and Eric, and Eric's family, Shiela, Conner, and Isabella, her daughter, Helen, and Helen's family, Pete Sikov, her beloved granddaughter, Danielle, and great-granddaughter, Samantha, and many close family members and friends to cherish her loving memory.



Jean died on May 13, 2019, just a month shy of her 99th B-day, in Shoreline, WA. Each of us have fond memories of life with Jean, times in life worth celebrating. She remained positive and courageous throughout her life's journey.



Jean had expressed wishes for a simple military with honors send off at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA. In keeping with her wishes, this will take place on Tuesday, May 28, at 10:00 am.



In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances to MEET Mental Health/Social Work or the Kaiser Dementia Palliative Care Team. Care entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home.



To read Jean's full life story & share your fond memories with her Family, please visit:



www.EmmickFunerals.com/notices/Jean-Nordlund Published in The Seattle Times from May 24 to May 25, 2019