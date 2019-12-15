|
Jean Helen (Morgan) Jacobs
Jean, 95, passed away on December 11, 2019 in Newcastle, WA.
She was preceded in death by Thomas L. Jacobs, her beloved husband of 53 years and her son, Thomas Patrick Jacobs.
She is survived by eight children, Mary (Jacobs) Juarez, Linda (Jacobs) Bentler and husband, Mark, Thomas L Jacobs and wife, Susan, Patricia (Jacobs) Kuykendall and husband, Denny,
husband Bob, Theresa (Jacobs) Bigler, Kathy (Jacobs) Blumenthal and husband Joel, Celine (Jacobs) Smith and her husband Jeffery; 19 grandchildren; and 28 great- grandchildren.
1924 in Butte, MT to Mary (Murphy) and Thomas A. Morgan. Jean moved to Seattle during WWII, where she met her husband, Tom. They were long time members of Assumption Parish in Seattle. During her husband's enlistment in the Army, she lived in Juneau, Anchorage, and Haines, Alaska; Saigon, Vietnam; and Fort Lewis, WA.
held Thur., December 19 at 7:00pm
Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Chapel
508 N 36th St, Seattle, 98103
Friday, December 20 at 10:00am at St Luke Catholic Church
322 N 175th St, Shoreline, 98133
Interment, Holyrood Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the Maryknoll Missionaries.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019