Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Jean Helen (Morgan) Jacobs

Jean Helen (Morgan) Jacobs Obituary
Jean Helen (Morgan) Jacobs

Jean, 95, passed away on December 11, 2019 in Newcastle, WA.

She was preceded in death by Thomas L. Jacobs, her beloved husband of 53 years and her son, Thomas Patrick Jacobs.

She is survived by eight children, Mary (Jacobs) Juarez, Linda (Jacobs) Bentler and husband, Mark, Thomas L Jacobs and wife, Susan, Patricia (Jacobs) Kuykendall and husband, Denny,

Deborah (Jacobs) Lenz and

husband Bob, Theresa (Jacobs) Bigler, Kathy (Jacobs) Blumenthal and husband Joel, Celine (Jacobs) Smith and her husband Jeffery; 19 grandchildren; and 28 great- grandchildren.

Jean was born on November 9,

1924 in Butte, MT to Mary (Murphy) and Thomas A. Morgan. Jean moved to Seattle during WWII, where she met her husband, Tom. They were long time members of Assumption Parish in Seattle. During her husband's enlistment in the Army, she lived in Juneau, Anchorage, and Haines, Alaska; Saigon, Vietnam; and Fort Lewis, WA.

Recitation of the Rosary will be

held Thur., December 19 at 7:00pm

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Chapel

508 N 36th St, Seattle, 98103

A Funeral Mass will be held on

Friday, December 20 at 10:00am at St Luke Catholic Church

322 N 175th St, Shoreline, 98133

Interment, Holyrood Cemetery.

Remembrances may be made to the Maryknoll Missionaries.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 15, 2019
