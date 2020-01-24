|
Jean Hunter, RSCJ
RSCJ - Religious of the Sacred Heart, Jean Hunter, RSCJ, died January 20, 2020, in Albany, New York. Jean Hunter was born on February 12, 1931 in New Rochelle, New York to James Francis Hunter and Rosemary Abbott Hunter.
Jean entered the Society of the Sacred Heart at Kenwood in 1954. She made her first vows in 1956 and her final profession in Rome in 1962. Sister Hunter taught at the Academy of the Sacred Heart at Grosse Pointe, Michigan; the Academy of the Sacred Heart at Greenwich, Connecticut and Kenwood, in Albany, New York. She served in administration at Manhattanville College, and later, at the Diocese of Albany and the Archdiocese of Detroit. She served as a pastoral associate at St. Edward Parish in Seattle and as a case manager at the YWCA in Kent and then in Seattle, Washington. Sister Hunter served on Society committees, diocesan committees in Albany and Detroit and national organizations. Sister Hunter is survived by her brother, Anthony "Tony" Hunter (Massachusetts), and her sister, Barbara Latu (Pennsylvania); many loving nieces and nephews, and her Sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart.
A funeral mass will be held for Sister Hunter in the
Teresian House chapel at
1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 27.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Society of the Sacred Heart, 4120 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63108.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020