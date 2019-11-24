Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35 th Ave NE
Seattle, WA
1931 - 2019
Jean Irene Hartwich Obituary
Jean Irene Hartwich

Jean went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's. She was born in Seattle on June 19, 1931, the youngest of 3 earning the fond nickname "Babe".

She went to Lincoln High School and Seattle U graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Jean married her sweetheart, Douglas Hartwich in 1954.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas; children, Teresa Healy (Tom), Bill Hartwich (Lee Perry), Brian Hartwich, Mary Hellier (Ed), Ross Hartwich; 7 grandchildren, Ross, Lisa, and Becca Healy, Hailey, Bella, and Mak Hartwich, and Ellee Hellier; and her nieces and nephews, Arntzen, Brown and Paulson.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Tuesday, November 26th at 11AM

at Our Lady of the Lake Church

8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115

Burial, Calvary Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
