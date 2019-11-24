|
Jean Irene Hartwich
Jean went to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019 after a long struggle with Parkinson's. She was born in Seattle on June 19, 1931, the youngest of 3 earning the fond nickname "Babe".
She went to Lincoln High School and Seattle U graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. Jean married her sweetheart, Douglas Hartwich in 1954.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas; children, Teresa Healy (Tom), Bill Hartwich (Lee Perry), Brian Hartwich, Mary Hellier (Ed), Ross Hartwich; 7 grandchildren, Ross, Lisa, and Becca Healy, Hailey, Bella, and Mak Hartwich, and Ellee Hellier; and her nieces and nephews, Arntzen, Brown and Paulson.
A Funeral Mass will be held
Tuesday, November 26th at 11AM
at Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle, 98115
Burial, Calvary Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019