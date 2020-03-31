|
|
Jean Kraft
Jean Kraft was born on September 28, 1932. She was raised in Lakewood Washington. After attending Clover Park High School, she graduated from the University of Washington where she was a Husky cheerleader and a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. She was throughout her life a devoted volunteer for children's programs through Seattle Junior League and Seattle Children's Hospital Guild. She loved playing tennis at the Seattle Tennis Club for over 50 years. After having her first child, she lived in what was then rural Bellevue Washington. Many of her happiest years were spent with her husband Roy in a home they built in Port Ludlow. With his help, she learned to sail in places like Puget Sound and the Gulf Islands. Jean was active in Quilter's By The Bay, Garden Cub and Port Ludlow Yacht Club. Surviving family includes her children Tren Griffin, Tom Griffin, Debra Douglas, Terry Kraft and Tracey Fulford and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved cooking, gardening, entertaining friends and international travel. When you talked to Jean you always felt like you had her full attention. She made the world a more beautiful and kinder place. The family suggests remembrances be sent to: Seattle Children's Hospital: https://giveto.seattlechildrens.org/give
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 31, 2020