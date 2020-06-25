Jean Latimer Mayer
Born February 12, 1927 in Seattle to Roy and Marjorie Latimer and died June 16, 2020 in Burien, Washington.
Jean married the love of her life, Rudy, in April 1950. They enjoyed 65 years of adventures together.
She leaves her three children, Kathryn (Peter) Kemper of Ballard, Karl (Debra) Mayer of Burien, Marie (Norm) Ando of Salmon, Idaho, six grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Phipps, Matthew (Kim) Mayer, Amy Ando (Brian), Brian (Kelsey) Kemper, Heidi (Jordan) Messner, Andrea (Jordan) Baldwin and three great grandchildren, Hayes Messner, Jackson Messner and Kaya Baldwin.
Jean was the first member of her family to attend college, graduating with a bachelor's degree in psychology from WSU in 1949, becoming an avid Cougars football fan.
Rudy and Jean owned and operated Riverton Heights Cabinet Shop which they took over from his Dad, Ludwig. Dad was the true craftsman but Mom knew how to run an efficient and profitable business.
Jean lived her entire life in the Seattle area, but she and Rudy enjoyed escaping the area often, traveling internationally and enjoying tooling around the USA in their motor home.
They made many friends and had happy times square-dancing over the years. Jean was an accomplished seamstress making most of her own square-dance dresses.
As kids, we were raised to appreciate and enjoy skiing, camping, hiking, biking and travel. Family was important to Jean and she enjoyed family dinners and camp outs preferably with everyone attending. We had annual Sun Lakes and 4th of July outings for over 45 years with most family members attending.
Services Saturday, June 27th at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Burien. Burial following at 12:00, Washington Memorial Park in Seatac, WA.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Francis of Assisi, American Heart Association, or Seattle Children's Hospital.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Mayer family.
Born February 12, 1927 in Seattle to Roy and Marjorie Latimer and died June 16, 2020 in Burien, Washington.
Jean married the love of her life, Rudy, in April 1950. They enjoyed 65 years of adventures together.
She leaves her three children, Kathryn (Peter) Kemper of Ballard, Karl (Debra) Mayer of Burien, Marie (Norm) Ando of Salmon, Idaho, six grandchildren, Jennifer (Robert) Phipps, Matthew (Kim) Mayer, Amy Ando (Brian), Brian (Kelsey) Kemper, Heidi (Jordan) Messner, Andrea (Jordan) Baldwin and three great grandchildren, Hayes Messner, Jackson Messner and Kaya Baldwin.
Jean was the first member of her family to attend college, graduating with a bachelor's degree in psychology from WSU in 1949, becoming an avid Cougars football fan.
Rudy and Jean owned and operated Riverton Heights Cabinet Shop which they took over from his Dad, Ludwig. Dad was the true craftsman but Mom knew how to run an efficient and profitable business.
Jean lived her entire life in the Seattle area, but she and Rudy enjoyed escaping the area often, traveling internationally and enjoying tooling around the USA in their motor home.
They made many friends and had happy times square-dancing over the years. Jean was an accomplished seamstress making most of her own square-dance dresses.
As kids, we were raised to appreciate and enjoy skiing, camping, hiking, biking and travel. Family was important to Jean and she enjoyed family dinners and camp outs preferably with everyone attending. We had annual Sun Lakes and 4th of July outings for over 45 years with most family members attending.
Services Saturday, June 27th at 10:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Burien. Burial following at 12:00, Washington Memorial Park in Seatac, WA.
Memorials in lieu of flowers to St. Francis of Assisi, American Heart Association, or Seattle Children's Hospital.
Friends and family may leave remembrances by visiting
www.BonneyWatson.com
The staff of Bonney - Watson considers it a privilege to care for the Mayer family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.