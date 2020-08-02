Jean Louise Logan



Louise Logan, born July 4, 1932, as Jean Louise Coryell, to Beatrice (Blackwell) and Edwin Coryell of Seattle, WA. She died on July 17, 2020, of natural causes, just having turned 88 years young. Louise attended Lincoln High School and was proud of her many scholarly achievements that included playing her violin in Seattle Symphony's Youth Orchestra. Upon graduating, she attended the University of Washington studying art and painting then continued more design education at Cornish College of the Arts. In 1953 she married Clifford Eugene Logan and together they began their busy family life, raising four daughters; Heather (Wehman), Stacey (Dickinson), Dina (Johnson) and Shelby (Sanford). Both Louise and Cliff had creative careers in the restaurant business and working within the local Seattle Interior Design community. Eventually they both found their passion in Seattle Real Estate and Louise especially enjoyed a very successful 20 plus years career. Louise excelled at her work! She loved entertaining with friends and gathering her daughters and their families together in backyard fun and mishaps! Early summers were spent on Whidbey Island with extended family / grandparents. Boating, fishing, berry gathering, crafting and many evenings of card playing tournaments! Such great family memories. Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Cliff, and her daughter, Stacey. Her legacy endures in love with seven Grandchildren and five Great Grandkids!



"Ta Ta" Mom.



You will be missed !



