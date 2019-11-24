|
|
Jean Margaret Sturton
Jean Margaret Sturton, 91, of Bellevue WA peacefully passed on November 15, 2019 with her son and daughter at her side. Jean was born June 26, 1928 in Maesteg, Wales to James and Muriel Samuel. She was the eldest to one brother, John, living a happy childhood in North Wales and England. Jean married John Sturton in 1954. They had two children, Christine Joy (Zorn) and Robert William in Torquay, England, and then moved to Ithaca, NY in 1964. Boeing brought the family to Bellevue, WA in 1967.
Although divorced in 1979, Jean spent much of her her free time traveling the world. In between traveling, she worked for the Bellevue Water District for 22 years, retiring in 1990. In 2013, Jean moved to the Pacific Regent Retirement Community and enjoyed six thriving years of friendships, activities, and close community with residents and staff.
Jean's life has been characterized by her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and the deep relationships she cherished. Not only has Jean deeply impacted her children and their spouses, but her devotion to her five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren will never be forgotten. She saw the world with friends and family, had a million memories, stories to tell, and pictures to show. Her exquisite knitting, her perfect cup of tea, her unmistakeable voice, and her faithful presence will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
A memorial service will be held at
Bellevue Presbyterian Church
on November 25th at 1:00 pm
with a tea reception to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019