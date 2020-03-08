Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kuehn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Marie (Juetten) Kuehn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Marie (Juetten) Kuehn Obituary
Jean Marie Kuehn

(nee Juetten)

Jean Marie Kuehn passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020.

Jean and her loving husband and best friend Riley spent 67 years together. They were avid skiers, long-time members and social directors of the local Ferrari club, and world travelers.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband Riley Kuehn, her son Ryan Kuehn and sister Virginia Guilfoyle. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Scarff (Way), her grandchildren Nathan "Nate" Cohn and Helene Cohn, her daughter-in-law Sheila Kuehn, and brothers Pat and Mike Juetten.

A memorial service will be held on March 26, 2020 at 11:00 at Wesley Lea Hill, 32049 109th Place SE, Auburn WA 98002. Light refreshments will follow the service.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -