|
|
Jean Marie Kuehn
(nee Juetten)
Jean Marie Kuehn passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020.
Jean and her loving husband and best friend Riley spent 67 years together. They were avid skiers, long-time members and social directors of the local Ferrari club, and world travelers.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Riley Kuehn, her son Ryan Kuehn and sister Virginia Guilfoyle. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Scarff (Way), her grandchildren Nathan "Nate" Cohn and Helene Cohn, her daughter-in-law Sheila Kuehn, and brothers Pat and Mike Juetten.
A memorial service will be held on March 26, 2020 at 11:00 at Wesley Lea Hill, 32049 109th Place SE, Auburn WA 98002. Light refreshments will follow the service.
Published in The Seattle Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 22, 2020