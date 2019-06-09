Home

Jean Marie Wells

Jean Marie Wells Obituary
Jean Marie Wells

Jean Marie Wells was a very special, vibrant and life loving woman. She had many friends in which she shared world travels and adventures.

Jean worked at Boeing before she continued on with her career. She was a beloved Counselor for 36 years at Islander Middle School on Mercer Island. She taught 3rd Grade for 2 years at Island Park Elementary. Loving all sports, she coached the Volleyball Team for many years.

Jean was born in Anderson, Missouri in 1927 then moved to Seattle. She passed on to glory May 14, 2019 at The Haven in Allyn.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Fauntleroy Hall, 9131 California St SW, Seattle

at 1:00 PM, Sunday, June 16.

Memorial Donations would be appreciated to either Alzheimer Study or Paws.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
