Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Mataya
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mataya

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Mataya Obituary
Jean Johnson Mataya

Jean M. Mataya of Seattle WA passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Jean was born in Seattle on February 1, 1931 to Gar & Bessie Johnson. She graduated from Lincoln High in 1951. She received her B.A. in Education from U.W. (GO HUSKIES) in 1974, all while raising 4 children. Jean was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, teacher, business owner, poker player, master gardener, chef, lover of life, music and all people. She is preceded in death by her true love, husband Peter G. Mataya and son Steven G. Mataya. She is survived by her children; Dan (Shari), Karen (Mike), Susan (Larry), 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, Carol (Steven) and Robert. A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Julie Heyn, Dr. Rex Nilson, Careforce and the staff at Crista Assisted Living.

Celebration of Jean's amazing life

will be held on Friday, November 8

2019 at Lake Ballinger Community

Center from 4:00-7:00 P.M.,

23000 Lakeview Drive

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

The family asks that you spend time with your loved ones, take a walk in nature, plant seeds in your garden, make a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond with a Bud Light!

We know this would please Jean.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.