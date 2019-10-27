|
|
Jean Johnson Mataya
Jean M. Mataya of Seattle WA passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019. Jean was born in Seattle on February 1, 1931 to Gar & Bessie Johnson. She graduated from Lincoln High in 1951. She received her B.A. in Education from U.W. (GO HUSKIES) in 1974, all while raising 4 children. Jean was a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, teacher, business owner, poker player, master gardener, chef, lover of life, music and all people. She is preceded in death by her true love, husband Peter G. Mataya and son Steven G. Mataya. She is survived by her children; Dan (Shari), Karen (Mike), Susan (Larry), 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, Carol (Steven) and Robert. A special heartfelt thank you to Dr. Julie Heyn, Dr. Rex Nilson, Careforce and the staff at Crista Assisted Living.
Celebration of Jean's amazing life
will be held on Friday, November 8
2019 at Lake Ballinger Community
Center from 4:00-7:00 P.M.,
23000 Lakeview Drive
Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Donations may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society.
The family asks that you spend time with your loved ones, take a walk in nature, plant seeds in your garden, make a toast to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond with a Bud Light!
We know this would please Jean.
Published in The Seattle Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2019