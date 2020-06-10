Jean R. Hopkins
1929 - 2020
1929 ~ 2020
Jean passed away peacefully at home on May 27th surrounded by her loving family. She will be remembered for her love of sports, generous spirit, devotion to family and faith and so much more. Heaven came a knockin' and Jean opened the door, arms wide open.
Celebration of Life TBD
In lieu of flowers, donations may
be made to Blanchet High School
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harvey Family Funeral Home
508 N. 36th St
Seattle, WA 98103
(206) 632-0100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 9, 2020
My condolences to the Hopkins family. I met Jean at the fitness center and we spent many years exercising, talking and joking together. I am grateful that we were friends for a long, long time.
NEIL SUSSMAN
Friend
June 7, 2020
Jean immediately welcomed me to Blanchet in the early 90s with her bright smile and joking laughter. A few years later I moved out-of-state, but Jean remained a friend and stayed in touch over the years. She was truly a loving person and gave me many cherished memories.
Carrie Taylor
Friend
June 7, 2020
Dear Hopkins Family,
My sincerest condolences at the passing of one of the kindest most fun people I ever had the pleasure to know!
Jean was a gentle soul and she always made every student at Blanchet feel good and that they belonged. I will always remember her fondly and with a smile. Jean always had a smile on her face and she loved to tell a good joke or two!
Go Braves!

May she Rest In Peace!
Chuck Bocian
Vice Principal of Student Life
Class of 1973
Chuck Bocian
Friend
June 7, 2020
Dear Kathy, Kris, Nicole and the rest of the family,
I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved mom/grandma, Jean. She was a light in my daily life when I was teaching at BBHS. I also loved her Christmas cards that she sent which usually included some positive prayer or sentiment. She is in a better place and making heaven a lot more fun with her smile and zest! Rest In Peace, Jean.
Janet Curran
Coworker
June 7, 2020
I worked with Jean at Blanchet from 1991 to 2001. She was always friendly and kind, but she was especially kind to me when my beloved sister-in-law Teri was dying from breast cancer at age 47. Jean prayed for Teri, and sent me a mass card from the Society of the Little Flower, St. Therese. Jean was devoted to St. Therese and to her own faith. We have stayed in touch since I left Blanchet through Christmas cards, and I have called her every year during the holiday season when she no longer had the hand strength to send Christmas cards. I always enjoyed our chats. I know she suffered her last years with the dialysis, but whenever I talked to her, she was upbeat and her voice sounded like her own self. RIP, Jean. You have left a legacy of love with your family and friends.
Saundra Martin
Friend
June 7, 2020
Warm condolences to Jean's family. We have so many great memories of Jean from the office at Blanchet. Joe and Linda Flickinger
linda flickinger
Friend
June 7, 2020
Joe Hopkins
Son
June 5, 2020
Kathy Butcher
Daughter
June 4, 2020
Under sunny skies, on Wednesday June 3rd at 11am at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, we laid our Mom to rest. Her service was celebrated by Father Gordon Douglas, Fr Doug of Blanchet fame and a forty year friend to our family. Per her request there was a crucifix and a single long stem red rose placed on her casket in honor of her favorite saint, Saint Therese, "The Little Flower" to whom she said an untold number of novenas to during her lifetime. We read from Proverbs 31:25-30 and a letter, from her lifelong friend Peggy, which captures the essence of Jean her entire life.
Surrounded by her three adult children, four adult grandchildren and four great grandchildren we played a couple of her favorite songs: Jean sung by Oliver and Amen sung by Sidney Poitier from the film Lilies of the Field.
The four little ones let four balloons "fly up to Heaven for Gigi to catch". It was an intimate memorial (due to Covid -19) for a woman who was larger than life and the center of our family. We loved her very much and will miss her even more. Our only solace is that we know, without question, that she is now our guardian angel and anyone else whose life she touched. So, if you ever feel a tap on your shoulder, rest assured it's Jean trying to point you in the right direction.

We appreciate all the cards, flowers and kind words from Mom's many friends and "families":
The Hopkins/Flood families
Her Christ the King church family of more than 50 years
Her Blanchet High School family of over 40 years
The Blanchet High School Lunch Ladies family
Her workout/exercise family
Her Dialysis family of almost four years

Thanks to each of you for your love, friendship and kindness to our mom. She genuinely cared for each of you.
So, say a prayer or recall a happy memory of Mom and raise a toast to Jean, and a life well lived, with a glass of Coke-a-Cola, on ice of course!

With gratitude,
Roberta, Kathy and Joe (Jean's Kids)




Proverbs 31:25-30

Strength and dignity are her clothing
and she laughs at the time to come.
She opens her mouth with wisdom,
and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.
She looks well to the ways of her household,
and does not eat the bread of idleness.
Her children rise up and call her happy;
her husband too, and he praises her:
"many women have excellently,
but you surpass them all".
Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain,
but a women who fears the lord is to be praised.




Peggy's Letter

Dear Jean,

How sweet the memories of childhood. Do you remember how we used to place rocks on the ground to form a house whenever we played with our dolls? How we loved playing at Lent Park. The fun times when we all walked to the Bob White theater. Of course we all pigged out on candy. How we tried to shrink our size so we could get in for less. The long walks to the cemetery when we'd tie funeral ribbons around our wrists and in our hair. Oh! The innocence of childhood.
God gave us many things to be grateful for. Your friendship is at the top of the list. Always laughing and happy, you have a gift for comforting people. Your generous, kind, caring heart plus your delicious sense of humor can lighten the burden when life is at a low point. Sometimes that kindness is all that's needed to restore hope for a better day.
Well Jean, I'm sure you will be surrounded by your family on your special day. You deserve the best.

With Love,
Your friend Peggy




Roberta Hopkins-Ammann
Daughter
June 4, 2020
Roberta Hopkins-Ammann
Daughter
