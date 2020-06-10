Under sunny skies, on Wednesday June 3rd at 11am at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, we laid our Mom to rest. Her service was celebrated by Father Gordon Douglas, Fr Doug of Blanchet fame and a forty year friend to our family. Per her request there was a crucifix and a single long stem red rose placed on her casket in honor of her favorite saint, Saint Therese, "The Little Flower" to whom she said an untold number of novenas to during her lifetime. We read from Proverbs 31:25-30 and a letter, from her lifelong friend Peggy, which captures the essence of Jean her entire life.

Surrounded by her three adult children, four adult grandchildren and four great grandchildren we played a couple of her favorite songs: Jean sung by Oliver and Amen sung by Sidney Poitier from the film Lilies of the Field.

The four little ones let four balloons "fly up to Heaven for Gigi to catch". It was an intimate memorial (due to Covid -19) for a woman who was larger than life and the center of our family. We loved her very much and will miss her even more. Our only solace is that we know, without question, that she is now our guardian angel and anyone else whose life she touched. So, if you ever feel a tap on your shoulder, rest assured it's Jean trying to point you in the right direction.



We appreciate all the cards, flowers and kind words from Mom's many friends and "families":

The Hopkins/Flood families

Her Christ the King church family of more than 50 years

Her Blanchet High School family of over 40 years

The Blanchet High School Lunch Ladies family

Her workout/exercise family

Her Dialysis family of almost four years



Thanks to each of you for your love, friendship and kindness to our mom. She genuinely cared for each of you.

So, say a prayer or recall a happy memory of Mom and raise a toast to Jean, and a life well lived, with a glass of Coke-a-Cola, on ice of course!



With gratitude,

Roberta, Kathy and Joe (Jean's Kids)









Proverbs 31:25-30



Strength and dignity are her clothing

and she laughs at the time to come.

She opens her mouth with wisdom,

and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.

She looks well to the ways of her household,

and does not eat the bread of idleness.

Her children rise up and call her happy;

her husband too, and he praises her:

"many women have excellently,

but you surpass them all".

Charm is deceitful, and beauty is vain,

but a women who fears the lord is to be praised.









Peggy's Letter



Dear Jean,



How sweet the memories of childhood. Do you remember how we used to place rocks on the ground to form a house whenever we played with our dolls? How we loved playing at Lent Park. The fun times when we all walked to the Bob White theater. Of course we all pigged out on candy. How we tried to shrink our size so we could get in for less. The long walks to the cemetery when we'd tie funeral ribbons around our wrists and in our hair. Oh! The innocence of childhood.

God gave us many things to be grateful for. Your friendship is at the top of the list. Always laughing and happy, you have a gift for comforting people. Your generous, kind, caring heart plus your delicious sense of humor can lighten the burden when life is at a low point. Sometimes that kindness is all that's needed to restore hope for a better day.

Well Jean, I'm sure you will be surrounded by your family on your special day. You deserve the best.



With Love,

Your friend Peggy











Roberta Hopkins-Ammann

Daughter