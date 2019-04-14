Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Chihara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Tsuruko Chihara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Tsuruko Chihara Obituary
Jean Tsuruko

Chihara

Jean was born in Vancouver, BC, Canada on October 19, 1931 to Teiichi and Sei Kawabata. She passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of April 8th. She bravely fought her brain cancer diagnosis for 9 months. We would like to express our gratitude to her doctors at Kaiser Permanente and the entire hospice team for all that they did for her. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her sister, Sadie Kawabata (Vancouver, BC). She is survived by her three children, Jerry (Mutsumi), Joan (Ronnie) Wong, and Glen. Jean was the proud grandmother of 4 grandsons, Brandon (Christy), Nick (Hannah), Alex and Eric, and the proud great-grandmother of 2 great-granddaughters, Callie and Kira. She is also survived by her brother Sadao (Kazuko) Kawabata who resides in Japan, sisters-in-laws Mary (Chihara) Tsujikawa, Sue Chihara, and Michi Chihara, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She will be missed by all who knew her. Private family burial service. Remembrances to Japanese Baptist Church or Lighthouse Christian Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.