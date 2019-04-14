Jean Tsuruko



Chihara



Jean was born in Vancouver, BC, Canada on October 19, 1931 to Teiichi and Sei Kawabata. She passed away peacefully in her sleep the morning of April 8th. She bravely fought her brain cancer diagnosis for 9 months. We would like to express our gratitude to her doctors at Kaiser Permanente and the entire hospice team for all that they did for her. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, and her sister, Sadie Kawabata (Vancouver, BC). She is survived by her three children, Jerry (Mutsumi), Joan (Ronnie) Wong, and Glen. Jean was the proud grandmother of 4 grandsons, Brandon (Christy), Nick (Hannah), Alex and Eric, and the proud great-grandmother of 2 great-granddaughters, Callie and Kira. She is also survived by her brother Sadao (Kazuko) Kawabata who resides in Japan, sisters-in-laws Mary (Chihara) Tsujikawa, Sue Chihara, and Michi Chihara, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. She will be missed by all who knew her. Private family burial service. Remembrances to Japanese Baptist Church or Lighthouse Christian Church. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary