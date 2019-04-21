Home

November 4, 1926 - April 13, 2019

Jean was born to Ped Wilson and Lola Estes Wilson in Prescott, Arizona. Her family soon moved to California and then to Smith River, Oregon, where she graduated from high school. She married Alfred G. Warren in 1946. The couple moved to Seattle where Jean was a homemaker, raising seven children.

Jean was an active member of the Catholic Church. Ultimately, she was presented an award for volunteer of the year from the Archdiocese for her work at the food bank at St. Anthony's parish in Renton.

Jean was known for her dedication to her family and was a diehard Seattle Mariner fan. She also loved low stakes games of chance and the penny slot machines.

Jean's husband, Al, preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Alice Goetz, her children Larry (Velma), Allen (Carol), Bill (Jody), Patty (Gordon Baxter) Lori Dale (Joel), Susie and Katy Tom (John), ten grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

At Jean's request there will be no memorial service.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 21, 2019
