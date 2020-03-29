|
Jeanellen Hendrickson
Jeanellen (Jean) Calkins Hendrickson passed peacefully March 20, 2020. Born November 27, 1922 to Donald and Mabel Calkins in Tacoma, WA she was a graduate of Stadium High School where she participated in synchronized swimming (in the school's basement swimming pool), the typing team and golf team. She attended Washington State College in Pullman, but left to return home to attend to her ailing mother. Jean, a Tacoma city girl, met Bob Hendrickson, a Puyallup farm boy. Both of Jean's parents were only children so, while she had a sister, Amy, and a brother, Myron, she had no aunts, uncles or cousins. Bob's large, extended Scandinavian family was one of his many attractions to her. They married in Bakersfield, CA while Bob was training to be a pilot for the Army Air Corps during WWII. After Bob shipped to England and the European theatre to fly his 2 fighters, both named "My Jeannie", Jean returned to Tacoma to live with her parents. In addition to sharing her husband, she did her part in the war effort as a key punch operator at the Tacoma Ship Yards. When Bob returned to begin his career as a pharmacist, she and June Austin helped their husbands begin the first Austin-Hendrickson Pharmacy in Renton in May 1946. The partnership of the couples endured, becoming A&H Pharmacies and A&H Hallmark, then A&H Stores, the combination of which existed for over 70 years.
In addition to helping to start A&H, Jean and Bob were founding members of Lakeridge Swim Club. She was a regular lap swimmer into her 90's. The care the staff showed to her and Bob, then to her alone, was thoughtful and appreciated. Because her own parents were unable to attend the weddings of any of their children, she was especially happy to attend all of the weddings of her children -
Renton, WA; Phoenix, AZ (2X);
Honolulu, HI. Jean loved to hike and backpack with Bob, her children and grandchildren. She loved dogs and was especially grateful for the dogs brought to visit at Emerald Care, the adult family home in Auburn where she lived the last 2 years. She, and her family, greatly appreciated the care provided to her by the Emerald Care owners and caregivers.
Jean is survived by her four children and each of their spouses: Janine (Dennis) Mix; Scott (Maxine Norris); Rich (Wendy); and, Stacey, yes he's a boy (JoAnn); 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Renton, at some future time when gatherings are once again permitted and a good idea.
She will rest next to her beloved Bob at Tahoma National Cemetery, Covington. If you are moved to make a remembrance, St. Luke's Episcopal was near and dear to her heart and anything that helps a dog would have brought her joy.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 29, 2020