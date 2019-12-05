|
Jeanette A. Hulburt
Born July 11, 1929 in Abbeville, LA, youngest of 5 children to Sylvester and Estelle Abshire; died November 30, 2019 in Seattle, WA.
Preceded in death by James, her husband of 51 years.
Survived by her daughter, Kristeen Williams; son, Marc Hulburt; and nephew, Ricky Corrado.
Jeanette worked for 31 years at the Seattle University Library, retiring with Librarian Emeritus status- the first to do so.
A Funeral Mass will be held
Saturday, December 7th at 11AM
at Christ the King Catholic Church
405 N 117th St., Seattle, 98133
Burial, Holyrood Cemetery
Remembrances may be made to
The Association for Catholic Childhood, 100 23rd Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98144
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019