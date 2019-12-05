Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
405 N 117th St.
Seattle, WA
View Map
Jeanette A. Hulburt


1929 - 2019
Jeanette A. Hulburt Obituary
Jeanette A. Hulburt

Born July 11, 1929 in Abbeville, LA, youngest of 5 children to Sylvester and Estelle Abshire; died November 30, 2019 in Seattle, WA.

Preceded in death by James, her husband of 51 years.

Survived by her daughter, Kristeen Williams; son, Marc Hulburt; and nephew, Ricky Corrado.

Jeanette worked for 31 years at the Seattle University Library, retiring with Librarian Emeritus status- the first to do so.

A Funeral Mass will be held

Saturday, December 7th at 11AM

at Christ the King Catholic Church

405 N 117th St., Seattle, 98133

Burial, Holyrood Cemetery

Remembrances may be made to

The Association for Catholic Childhood, 100 23rd Avenue S., Seattle, WA 98144

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
