Jeanette Forbes Canney

Jeanette Forbes Canney Obituary
Jeanette Forbes Canney

Jeanette was born November 4,

1920 in San Francisco, CA to Archibald F. Pendleton and F. Elizabeth Richter. She died peacefully July 11, 2019 in Bellingham, WA.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Janene (Dennis) Szczesniewski, Bellingham, WA, Norman M. (JoAnne), Helena, Montana, Mark (Kitty), Lynnwood, WA, George (Susan), Lynnwood, WA, Marcia (Ted) Lawrence, West Kelowna, BC., Canada, John (Tami), Edmonds, WA. She leaves 24 grandchildren; and 52 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by Norman J. Canney, her loving husband of 57 years; her daughter, Patricia Lilya; and son-in-law, Ron, Moscow, Idaho.

A Recitation of the Rosary will be

Friday, July 19th at 10:00am

A Funeral Mass will immediately

follow at 11:00am, BOTH at

St. John the Evangelist Church

120 N 79th St., Seattle, 98103.

A private interment will follow at Holyrood Cemetery

205 E 205th St, Shoreline, 98155.

In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in Jeanette's name to St. John's Elementary School or St. Vincent de Paul.

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Seattle Times from July 16 to July 17, 2019
