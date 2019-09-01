|
Jeanette Louise Hagstrom
December 13, 1927 ~ August 8, 2019
Beloved Mother and Grandmother and Great Grandmother Jeanette Louise Boe was born in Mount Vernon, WA on December 13, 1927 to parents Albert and Jennie Boe [Larsen]. She grew up in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood with her sister Dorothy where most of her aunts, uncles and cousins lived. It was a big Norwegian family that was very close growing up. She graduated from Ballard HS class of 1946 and Simpson Bible College in 1950 with a degree in music. She had a lifelong passion for playing the piano, organ and she loved to sing. She had a beautiful voice and always found opportunities to sing solo's, duets, and to be in church choirs for most of her life. She loved connecting with people for great conversations and sharing stories. In 1952 she married Victor E. Hagstrom. They made their home in Ballard. They moved to Shoreline in 1958 where they built what would become their "forever home" and lovingly raised their 4 children Paul [Laurie], Beverly, Richard, Shirley Olson [Tom]. They were blessed with 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mom and Dad were married for 56 years. She was preceded in death by Dad in 2008. Her priorities were her children, grandchildren and her strong Christian faith. Mom had a motto that was really a directive, find something to laugh at every day! She always had a joke or funny story for us to make sure we followed instructions. She had a full and happy life that we are all grateful to have been a part of. She was a wonderful Mother.
Private, family services have been held and Mom has been laid to rest next to Dad at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery in North Seattle.
We all rejoice that Mom's pain, suffering and tears are finished. We have been blessed with her 91 years of love, humor and wisdom. There is no question we will all miss her greatly. Sign Jeanette's online
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 1, 2019