Jeanette M. Dunn
Jeanette M. Dunn, 85, died July 12, 2020, at UW Medical Center Northgate after not waking from hip replacement surgery. She was born March 29, 1935, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Herbert and Catherine Poepsel.
Jeanette graduated from Catholic Central High School, Fort Madison, Iowa. She attended Saint Ambrose College Division of Nursing Davenport, Iowa, earned a Doctorate of Education at University of Northern Colorado, Master of Science Degree with honors at University of Colorado Denver, Bachelor of Science Degree with honors University of Colorado Boulder, Post-Doctoral Study seminar and internship in Federal Relations Washington D.C.
She is survived by her first husband George H. Dunn Jr., Albuquerque, New Mexico; current husband George Gey, MD, Vashon Island, Washington and children; Steve Dunn, (Debbie) Kirkland, Washington; Cheri Dzielak, (Bob) Highlands Ranch, Colorado; and John Dunn, Denver, Colorado. Grandchildren Brandon Dunn (Marissa), Spokane, Washington and Ashley Dunn, Kirkland, Washington. Three great grandchildren Carsten, Claire, and Camden Dunn, Spokane, Washington.
Jeanette is predeceased by brothers, Donald & Howard Poepsel and sister, Geraldine Dinwiddie.
Jeanette made numerous contributions in the medical field with teaching and consulting in various colleges and universities around the world. National Associations include; President: Associated Medical Publishing Inc. (AMP), Founder: Foundation for Care Management (FCM), Care Management Products (CMP), D&H Health Care Corporation, and National Directory of AIDS Care published four editions.
She traveled the world more than once, lived half the year in Mazatln, Mexico and spent the other half on Vashon Island. She loved boating, golfing, dancing and spending time with her family. She was a free spirit who made friends wherever she went.
There will be no funeral service, just a private gathering for the family. Donations can be made in Jeanette's name to The Dove Project on Vashon Island https://vashondoveproject.square.site/#oaMARH
or The Worldwide Fistula Fund http://www.worldwidefistulafund.org/