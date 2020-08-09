Jeanette Marie Coleman
02/18/1961 to 08/03/2020
Jeanette Marie Coleman was born on February 18, 1961 to Abe and Anna Coleman in Tacoma, WA. Jeanette passed away at home from cancer on August 3, 2020 in Lakewood, WA at 59.
Jeanette attended Delong Elementary for kindergarten and St. Leo's Catholic School from 1st through 8th grade. She graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory School in 1979 with honors, Seattle University summa cum laude with a BA in Political Science in 1982, and University of Puget Sound (now Seattle University) School of Law cum laude with a JD in 1985. Jeanette had a successful 35 year career as an attorney, and was a partner in the law firm of Paine, Kilpatrick, Coleman and Mahoney.
Jeanette was kind to everyone. She enjoyed reading and having fun. As a teenager, she was a member of the Bellarmine newspaper staff, international club, and basketball team, and the Sea Scouts. As an adult, she was a charter member of Tacoma South Rotary and a board member of Communities in Schools Tacoma.
Jeanette is survived by her husband, William Fisher, her sons, Nathan Coleman Fisher and Wyatt Coleman Fisher, her sisters Eloise Kanouse, Lorraine Coleman-Doyle, and Saralee Coleman, her brothers John Ball, Jim Ball, Bob Ball, Tom Coleman, and Steve Coleman, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Anna Coleman, her sister Barbara Laun, and her brothers Sam Coleman and Harold Coleman.
Jeanette is free now. She has places to go, people to see, books to read, and things to do. Pleasant and safe journey, my love. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tacoma Rescue Mission in her honor.
Please visit www.gaffneycares.com
to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.