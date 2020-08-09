1/1
Jeanette Marie Coleman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanette Marie Coleman

02/18/1961 to 08/03/2020

Jeanette Marie Coleman was born on February 18, 1961 to Abe and Anna Coleman in Tacoma, WA. Jeanette passed away at home from cancer on August 3, 2020 in Lakewood, WA at 59.

Jeanette attended Delong Elementary for kindergarten and St. Leo's Catholic School from 1st through 8th grade. She graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory School in 1979 with honors, Seattle University summa cum laude with a BA in Political Science in 1982, and University of Puget Sound (now Seattle University) School of Law cum laude with a JD in 1985. Jeanette had a successful 35 year career as an attorney, and was a partner in the law firm of Paine, Kilpatrick, Coleman and Mahoney.

Jeanette was kind to everyone. She enjoyed reading and having fun. As a teenager, she was a member of the Bellarmine newspaper staff, international club, and basketball team, and the Sea Scouts. As an adult, she was a charter member of Tacoma South Rotary and a board member of Communities in Schools Tacoma.

Jeanette is survived by her husband, William Fisher, her sons, Nathan Coleman Fisher and Wyatt Coleman Fisher, her sisters Eloise Kanouse, Lorraine Coleman-Doyle, and Saralee Coleman, her brothers John Ball, Jim Ball, Bob Ball, Tom Coleman, and Steve Coleman, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Abe and Anna Coleman, her sister Barbara Laun, and her brothers Sam Coleman and Harold Coleman.

Jeanette is free now. She has places to go, people to see, books to read, and things to do. Pleasant and safe journey, my love. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tacoma Rescue Mission in her honor.

Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GAFFNEY FUNERAL HOME
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved