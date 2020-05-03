|
Jeanne C. Blacklow
Jeanne C. Blacklow passed away on April, 9, 2020 at the age or 77 after a 10 year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Jeanne was born in upstate New York, moved to Kirkland, Washington at an early age where she met a number of life long friends and graduated from Lake Washington High School, moved to New York City where she lived for more than 20 years, returned to Seattle, Washington to raise her two sons, moved east again, to Norwich, Vermont and finally to Edmonds, Washington following her diagnosis.
She is survived by sons Alex Pfeiffer, his wife Jill Johnson, and Medby Pfeiffer, her grandchildren Denali and Aspen Pfeiffer and their mother Shelly K. Pfeiffer, husband Richard Blacklow and his son Jeremy Blacklow, her brother Paul Polacek and his family. Jeanne had an eye for colors, furnishings and decoration, was an excellent cook, read extensively, liked to travel, dressed classically and always stylishly, and loved a good party with music. She had a positive outlook on life, was kind to the core, had a sweet disposition and a smile loved by all.
Thanks to the owners and staff at All About Seniors 2 in Richmond Beach for their attention and care.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020