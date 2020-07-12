Jeanne Doffing Coats



Age 83, of Seattle, Jeanne died peacefully on Saturday May 30,



2020 after a brief struggle with heart failure. She was born March 5, 1937 in Wabasha, Minnesota, the daughter of Adolph and Cynthia (Evans) Doffing. Jeanne was a graduate of St. Felix High School in Wabasha and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. She was awarded a Fulbright scholarship to study in Argentina. Jeanne went on to complete graduate degrees at Fordham University in New York and the University of Washington in Seattle. She was a teacher and librarian for 30 years in the Seattle Public School District. She taught at several schools during her career including many years at Eckstein Middle School. Jeanne cared deeply for her children and helped finance their undergraduate and graduate educations. She enjoyed taking her children on trips to Mexico and Canada and in later years took her eldest grandson on many trips both domestically and abroad.



She was a beloved mother and grandmother and will be missed by all. Jeanne is survived by her children Bill Coats, Seattle, Charles and his wife Desiree Coats, Kirkland, Susan Coats, Louisiana, grandchildren Joe Coats, Nicholas Coats, Jack Coats and Bryan Worthen, brother and sister-in-law, John and Rose Doffing, Minnesota, and brother Larry Doffing, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Cynthia Doffing and her sisters, Susan Kass and Mary Doffing.



A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00am at St. John Vianney Church in Kirkland with Father Vu Tran officiating. Family, friends and former students are welcome to attend.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store