In loving memory of Jeanne E. Anderson, age 81, Seattle WA who died January 25, 2019 at Brookdale Admiral Heights Senior living community. Jeanne was born August 15, 1937 in Salem, SD to Helmer and Myrtle Anderson. She received her first Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology from South Dakota State College in 1960, followed by a second Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from the University of Washington. Jeanne completed her Masters degree at the University of Washington while working in genetic research at the Blood Center of Seattle.



Jeanne was a very giving person. She loved helping people. She was proud of being a member of her church choir and the friendships she made through her church. She valued everyone along her journey of life and treasured her family. She loved laughter, music, singing, traveling, gardening and her dogs. Jeanne loved people with her whole heart.



Survivors include her Sister-in-law, Donna (Robert) Anderson: two nieces and her nephew, Lorilyn (Jim) Cates of Sartell, MN; Joni (Duane) Rasmusson of Sartell, MN; Laird (Denise) Anderson of St.Paul, MN; four great nieces and three great nephews; six great great nieces and three great great nephews; her dog, Mimi. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Robert E. Anderson; her beloved dog, Zelda.



A memorial service will be held at Alki United Congregational Church of Christ, 6115 SW Hinds St., Seattle on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2 PM.