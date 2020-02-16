|
|
Jeanne E. (Mathews) Prosser
Jeanne died February 10, 2020 at age 98. Born in Seattle January 13, 1922, to Ruth and Evan Mathews. Her sister, Jacqueline Mathews Galbraith, predeceased her. Married to Richard K. Prosser from 1941 until his death in 1995.
She was active in the Parent-Teacher Associations at the schools her sons attended (Ravenna, Eckstein and Roosevelt) as well as at the city and state levels.
After her sons graduated she returned to Roosevelt as a member of the secretarial staff before retiring. She was interested in all types of needlework, and was active in the Pacific Northwest Needle Arts Guild. She was a member of the University Christian Church since 1938.
She is survived by three sons, Richard (Rick), Randall and Reed and their families. Other survivors include nephews Gregory Galbraith and Dennis Lewarch, and nieces Ruth Pappas and Nancy Goffman, and numerous cousins and friends.
It was her wish that no formal services be held. A private family gathering is planned. She left a home full of memories, and the memorabilia to prove it!
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 16, 2020