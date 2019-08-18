|
Jeanne Ehrlichman Bluechel
September 10, 1927 - August 4, 2019
Jeanne Ehrlichman Bluechel, a resident of Hunts Point, WA for over 64 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2019 - one month shy of her 92nd birthday- in the loving presence of her family. Jeanne was born in 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Fisher of Hollywood, CA. She was married to John D. Ehrlichman (deceased) for 29 years and Alan J. Bluechel (deceased) for 32 years. Jeanne is survived by her children: Peter Ehrlichman (Deborah), Jan Ehrlichman (Mark Mayer), Thomas Ehrlichman (Barbara) and Jody Ehrlichman Pineda (Paul); 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; the families of her two stepsons, Gordon and Turner Bluechel; and her half-sisters Gwen Fisher Brown and Linda Fisher Towson. Jeanne's youngest son, Robert Ehrlichman, predeceased her.
Jeanne grew up in Hollywood, as the only child of her working mother. She was a classically trained piano prodigy. Later while attending Hollywood High School, she played the piano for all the school theatrical productions. As a student at UCLA, she triple-majored in Music, Education, and English. There, she met John Ehrlichman and they were married in 1949. Jeanne worked as a 1st grade teacher while John attended Stanford Law School and in 1951 they moved to Washington. They had five children and enjoyed a robust community of friends, camping in the beautiful Northwest and enjoying time on Lake Washington. Jeanne also began her community-giving focus during this time: she helped develop the theatrical Junior Programs (pre-cursor to Poncho Theatre and the Seattle Children's Theatre), and convinced conductor Milton Katims to organize the first community Seattle Symphony concerts outside downtown Seattle.
The family moved to the Washington, D.C. area in 1969, where Jeanne continued her promotion of the arts for children. She helped start a program that enabled children from the D.C. schools to attend performances of the National Symphony at the new Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. She also began a D.C. public school volunteer tutoring program in reading and writing.
In 1973, when the family returned to the Northwest, Jeanne initially worked as the Education Coordinator for the Seattle Symphony. She eventually became the Director of Development, creating the Conductor's Club and raising millions of dollars for the Seattle Symphony. After she and John were divorced and while raising funds for the arts, Jeanne met State Senator Alan Bluechel. They were married in 1981. Jeanne and Alan shared a love of their families, traveling and backpacking in the mountains of the Northwest and Europe.
Jeanne formed a successful public relations firm in 1983. With this work, she was able to encourage local corporations to support the arts and to help place corporate executives on non-profit boards across Seattle. From 1995-1999, she helped direct the UW's innovative Architecture and Children Program, which inspired teachers to use architecture and construction concepts in their lessons. During the years 2003 -
2011, Jeanne initiated a Great Composers Listening Program for over a dozen Seattle public grade schools after many of the arts and music programs had been de-funded. Starting as the sole instructor, she grew this endeavor to include many volunteers. Additionally, Jeanne worked for years with the Seattle Symphony, the downtown Seattle Rotary and KING FM on a musical instrument drive benefiting music students of Seattle Public Schools.
Throughout these years of community service, Jeanne served on the board or as a leader in over 30 non-profit community programs. In addition to those noted above, they include: National Symphony Orchestra; Washington State Arts Alliance; King County Arts Commission; Seattle Chamber Music Festival; Imagination Celebration; University of Puget Sound Board of Visitors; University of Washington School of Social Work; Seattle Public Schools; Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust; Bellevue Arts Museum; Bellevue Allied Arts Council; Belle Arts Concerts; Allied Arts Council; Seattle Chamber of Commerce Leadership Tomorrow; Senior Services of Seattle/King County; KUOW Puget Sound Public Radio; Rotary District 5030 Preserve Planet Earth Project; Rotary Club of Seattle; Seattle Children's Theatre; Chief Seattle Council, Boy Scouts of America (Silver Beaver Award Recipient); Kirkland Performing Arts Center; Seattle International Children's Festival; Washington Music Educators Association; and Ten Grands Seattle.
Jeanne's unlimited love and devotion to her family and community, the bright sparkle in her eye, and her ever-present smile will remain with us all, and forever live on.
We will honor and celebrate
Jeanne on Wednesday, August 28,
2019 at 4:00 pm at the
University Congregational
Church, 4515 16th Ave NE, Seattle
All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeanne's name to the Seattle Symphony or the Seattle Children's Theatre. Letters to the family can be sent to the Ehrlichman Family, PO Box 1475, Freeland, WA 98249.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019