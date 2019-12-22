|
Jeanne Gallagher Denkmann
In loving memory of Jeanne Gallagher Denkmann, who lit up our lives with laughter, compassion and curiosity.
Jeanne was born in Colfax, WA on May 21, 1948. She grew up in Port Angeles after her father, Whitman Co. Sheriff's Deputy Gilbert Gallagher, was killed in the line of duty. After being widowed, Frances Yeager Gallagher raised Jeanne and her older siblings, Mark and Carolyn, with the help of her own mother, Mimi. Frances was a reporter at the Port Angeles Evening News and became social editor for the Everett Herald in 1958.
Jeanne attended Everett High School, where she was active in clubs and president of her sorority, S.O.S. She loved Elvis Presley, the Beatles and Motown records. After graduation, Jeanne studied at Everett Junior College, and became a stewardess for United Airlines, based out of Newark, NJ.
Being far from home didn't suit the native Pacific Northwesterner. She soon moved back to Seattle and worked in health insurance billing.
In 1975, a chance encounter while dancing in downtown Seattle led to a 44-year romance. Jeanne married Robert Howard Denkmann, a Boeing engineer from St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1976. They first settled in Greenlake, later West Seattle and finally moved their growing family to the suburbs in Redmond.
Jeanne and Robert had three children: son Bradley was born in 1979 and twin daughters Jillian and Elizabeth (Libby) followed in 1984. Jeanne built a loving home filled with books, newspapers, films and vivid conversations about the world. She cared about social justice and instilled strong values in her children, chief among them a love of learning. After a few years as a stay-at-home mom, Jeanne went back to work. In 1995, she joined the Seattle Seahawks organization at the invitation of her friend, Dennis Erickson, who asked her to be his administrative assistant when he became head coach.
Jeanne was with the Seahawks for 16 years, working the longest with head coach Mike Holmgren and CEO Tod Leiweke. She loved the organization and the friends she made there, weathering winning and losing seasons, a near-move to L.A., and the heights of the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 2006 (a game stolen by infamously poor officiating). She also became a diehard, scarf-raising Seattle Sounders fan when the team joined the MLS.
After retiring from the Seahawks in 2011, Jeanne grew to love yoga, became a volunteer pre-K reading aide and traveled with Robert.
Jeanne was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) in 2016. After a courageous and dignified battle, she died at her home in Redmond on December 12, 2019. She is survived by her husband Robert, son Brad, daughters Jillian and Libby, and brother Mark Gallagher. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to the to help fund research to find a cure for IPF.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 22, 2019